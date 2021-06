Witherspoon lounged poolside under the blazing sun. She spent a good amount of time tanning as she read a book, but she also made sure that her face is protected from the harsh sunlight as she brought sunscreen.

As many of her fans know, the actress is pretty stylish. She continued that trend in her latest adventure. In the picture, she wore a blue dress with black-and-white leaf prints. The mother of two also sported a straw hat and brought a matching bag with her.