Larsa Pippen Looks 'Glowing' In Animal-Print Outfit

Larsa Pippen wears a black dress.
Gettyimages | Ari Perilstein
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Larsa Pippen took to the social media site on Wednesday, June 9, to post a photo in which she modeled an animal-print outfit. The mother of four stunned in a two-piece set that was covered in cheetah-print with black and two shades of orange. Larsa's latest ensemble was a little more formal than what she normally wears, but she looked stunning nonetheless,

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she wore a bikini and posed next to an outdoor shower.

Not Too Dressy

Larsa's whole ensemble looked formal, but with a twist. The outfit included a blazer and a pair of shorts. She wore a black corset-like top underneath the outerwear, matching the blazer's lining.

The bottoms were high-waisted with a length that reached her upper thighs. The influencer completed her look with a small Hermès purse and black heels. As per usual, Larsa went big with the accessories. She wore a chunky gold necklace and an anklet.

Out And About

Larsa didn't bother to add a geotag on the post, but it looked like she was in a restaurant. She stood in front of a table filled with decorations, and posed with her body slightly angled to the side. The model positioned her arms on her sides with one hand holding her bag, as she looked straight into the camera lens.

In the caption, she mentioned that the five G's that are important to her: "God, goals, growing, and glowing."

Scroll Down For The Picture!

Larsa Pippen wears a green dress and clear heels.
Instagram | Larsa Pippen

Larsa has been separated from her husband for quite some time now, and she has been playing the field. However, her latest romance ended in a scandal. Her involvement with NBA star Malik Beasley ended a marriage. According to People, she even traded insults with Beasley's wife Montana Yao. Larsa has also spoken about the issue, and has completely moved on with her life. But fans couldn't simply forget about the scandal. Sometimes, they even let her remember through their comments on her photos.

Fans Were Pleased With Her Outfit

The post proved popular among her millions of followers, earning more than 14,000 likes and over 230 comments withinr 24 hours of posting. Many Instagram users gushed over the reality star's outfit and beauty.

"Those heels! My goodness," one of her followers commented.

"You look absolutely stunning!" wrote another fan.

A day ago, Larsa also went into her Instagram page and uploaded another outfit photo. This time, she rocked a red dress and matched it with nude heels.

 

