Brunette beauty Dixie D'Amelio tantalized her 24.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a stunning snap in which she showcased her killer body in a stellar black dress.

On June 10, Dixie ditched her ususal casual style for a more formal look. While fans adored her amazing sense of fashion, they loved her even more for wearing such an eye-popping number. Just a day ago, the influencer also posted another gorgeous photo of herself wearing an all-red ensemble.