The 2020-21 NBA season isn't yet over, but Lillard has already been linked to several teams that could possibly trade for him this summer. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the potential suitors for Lillard on the trade market is the Boston Celtics. Like the Trail Blazers, the Celtics also suffered a first-round playoff exit.

However, instead of tearing their roster down and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, the Celtics are likely to instead try building a more competitive roster around franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.