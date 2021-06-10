Blazers Could Acquire Myles Turner & Marcus Smart In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Celtics & Pacers

After they suffered another first-round elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers and the future of their explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have started to heat up. However, despite numerous calls for them to undergo a full-scale rebuild, the Trail Blazers still haven't shown a strong sign that they are planning to break up the Lillard-McCollum tandem this summer.

Instead of giving up on their two superstars, the Trail Blazers are expected to try to find a way to surround Lillard and McCollum with players that couldn give them a realistic chance of contending for an NBA title next year.