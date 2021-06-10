Trending Stories
LA Lakers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Harrell, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Russell Westbrook smiling after getting a favorable call
Gettyimages | Will Newton
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries are mostly blamed for their early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers also need more star power on their roster in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and reclaiming the NBA championship title next year.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, most people believe that the Lakers will try finding a third star to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team.

Russell Westbrook To Lakers

Russell Westbrook going up against LeBron James
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas to fix NBA playoff losers this summer. For the Purple and Gold, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles. The Wizards are yet to show any indication that they are planning to move Westbrook in the 2021 offseason but if Bradley Beal demands a trade, they are expected to immediately find a way to get rid of the All-Star point guard and his massive salary.

Proposed Trade To Acquire Russell Westbrook

Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope bump bodies during a timeout
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

With Westbrook's massive contract, the Lakers would need to sacrifice several players in the potential trade with the Wizards. In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Lakers would send a package that includes Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Westbrook.

If the trade goes through this summer, Swartz believes that it wouldn't only be beneficial for the Lakers, but also for the Wizards.

"Kuzma looked better all-around this year in the regular season, and Harrell (who'd have to pick up his $9.7 million player option) forms a nice center rotation with Daniel Gafford. Washington also gets a pair of second-round picks while getting off Westbrook's contract, the main goal here."

Lakers Finally Form Own 'Big Three'

LeBron James guarding Russell Westbrook
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Giving up all those assets for Westbrook would undeniably be worth it for the Lakers. Westbrook would give them an All-Star caliber point guard and a walking triple-double machine. This season, he averaged 22.2 points,11.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Westbrook would still need to make certain adjustments with his game to make himself fit with James and Davis. However, if they mesh well on the court and find the perfect chemistry, the Lakers would form their own "Big Three" for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Russell Westbrook Would Welcome A Trade To Lakers

Though he had an impressive season with the Wizards, Westbrook would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Lakers. Instead of wasting his prime years on a mediocre team, joining forces with James and Davis would give Westbrook a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Winning multiple NBA championship titles with the Lakers would give Westbrook a strong case to be labeled as one of the best point guards in league history.

