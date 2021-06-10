LA Lakers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Harrell, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries are mostly blamed for their early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers also need more star power on their roster in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and reclaiming the NBA championship title next year.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, most people believe that the Lakers will try finding a third star to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team.