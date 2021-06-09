Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is putting her best wellness foot forward and proving that sunshine and a few girly details can do the world of good. The 25-year-old former athlete and London 2012 Olympics face is active on two Instagram accounts, these days. There's Maroney's main IG, followed by 1.3 million, and the lesser-known Glohé account, a feed that covers wellness topics from skincare and nutrition to mental health. Posting on Glohé recently, McKayla glowed and explained how. Check it out below.