Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Takes Aim At Fellow Democrats After Major Proposal Stalls

Some key pieces of Joe Biden's agenda appear to have hit a major snag, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pointing a finger at her own party for what she sees as a wasted effort at bipartisanship.

The Bronx congresswoman spoke out this week about her party's majorities in the House and Senate, which she says are going to waste due to party leadership's insistence to negotiate with Republicans. The GOP has shown little willingness to move forward on many of these key bills, leading to growing frustration on the left.