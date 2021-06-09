Rebel Wilson Rocks 'The Sweetest' Fluffy Pink Costume

Actress Rebel Wilson surprised her 9.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous snap in which she rocked an eye-catching look while behind the scenes on one of her latest projects, a movie entitled Senior Year, which she referenced with a hashtag in the caption.

Rebel also tagged the individuals responsible for the beauty look, including makeup artist Melanie Hughes Weaver and hairstylist Cheryl Marks. She also tagged costume designer Salvador Perez, whose bold signature style fans might remember from The Mindy Project.