Thursday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny's Encouraged And Carly's Suspicious

Are General Hospital fans finally going to see the Sonny situation explode? Spoilers suggest that the time is coming closer and juicy developments should come with the June 10 episode.

During Wednesday's episode, viewers watched as Nina and Michael talked on the phone. He offered her the opportunity to spend time with Wiley, thanks to Jax's blackmail, and said all she needed to do was return to Port Charles. Due to her feelings for "Mike," that's a tougher request than Michael would have anticipated.