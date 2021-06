Scroll for the photos. Jamie Lynn regularly shouts out her motherhood on Instagram, with today bringing the spotlight to 2018-born Ivey, shared with husband Jamie Watson. Note, the above baby bump is fake and from a set.

The former Nickelodeon star shared an excited-looking Ivey all ready for her swimming lesson, with the opening snaps showing the curly-haired cutie in a multicolor and striped sundress and even proudly holding up her goggles!

Also wearing Crocs, Ivey showed off her super-cute look, with a video then seeing her actually in the pool and with an attentive teacher.