Kaley Cuoco Stuns In 'Magical' Backyard Photoshoot

Kaley Cuoco chose her words well today as she described a photoshoot she called "magical." The 35-year-old sitcom star, who seems to have the magazines waiting in line for her, updated with her latest feature on Wednesday, posting for her 6.7 million Instagram followers as she announced having been profiled by WWD. Kaley, who has been opening up on her childhood aspirations, sitcom career, and HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, today thanked the crew for the backyard shoot. Check it out and more below.