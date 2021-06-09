Trending Stories
Lisa Rinna Shares Swimsuit Snaps Amid Weight Worries

Lisa Rinna at an event
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lisa Rinna is seemingly unfussed as her Instagram followers panic about her weight. The 57-year-old reality star recently faced a tirade of comments calling her way too skinny, but it was long (or rather short) hair, don't care as the Bravo face today shared fresh photos. Posting for her 2.7 million followers and ahead of the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa showed off her figure in snazzy swimwear, and she's seemingly not deterred by what fans have to say. Check it out below.

The Photo That Kicked It Off

Lisa Rinna close up
LisaRinna/Instagram

Scroll for the snap, one Lisa shared as she shouted out Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing brand. The mom of two, who posed in a pea-green bikini and bucket hat, flaunted her rock-hard abs and slender frame in the photo, one seeing her indoors, going fun, and giving 36-year-old Khloe a caption shout out.

"Love this suit @goodamerican," Lisa had written, adding a #bathingsuitsandbuckethats.

The comments have since exploded. Lisa was asked what she "eats (or rather what should I say not eat?" and that was just the start. 

Keep Scrolling For The Snap

Another fan called Lisa too "skinny" as they said she has "no curves." Going even further was a fan bringing in 19-year-old daughter Amelia Gray's high-profile anorexia battle: "You need to eat and be a good example for your daughter! they wrote. 

"How do you stay so darn thin? What's your diet?" another asked. Rinna, who was offered a cheeseburger by one fan, has not responded to the remarks, and she's known for her clap-backs. Instead, Lisa has been busy with new photos. See them after the snap.

Returns With Fresh Photos

Scroll for today's photos, ones bringing in fellow cast members, but also including some pool action as Lisa got wet and enjoyed an indoor pool splash. The former actress, who is a workout queen and remains legendary amid her fans for those home dance sessions, struck poses in an animal-print bathing suit, calling it her "Tahoe Photo Dump."

Just in time, with a new season of the Bravo series Lisa stars on airing tonight. Quick to reply was Lisa's 2020-founded Rinna Beauty line, writing: "We need a Rinna hoodie." 

Opening Up On Food

Lisa has faced questions over food and her weight before. When she spoke to Andy Cohen, the star was asked: “We’ve seen you become defensive when anyone ever questions your – whether you have an issue (with food),” with Cohen adding: “Do you think there’s anything she picked up from watching whatever your relationship is with food or with your body?”

 “Probably, yeah,” Lisa replied, also saying: “Do I have any food issues? I probably do ‘cause I’m in this business.”

