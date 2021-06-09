Kim Kardashian Pressured To Abandon Divorce After Kanye Birthday Message

Scroll for the snap. It came as a throwback and before the 2019 arrival of Kim and Kanye's fourth child Psalm. Seen inside a private jet, Kim and 2014-married Kanye were with what was then their entire family: North, Saint, and a baby Chicago accompanied their parents.

Kanye, known for rarely smiling, was looking blissfully happy as he held little Chicago on his lap, with Kim posing near him. "Happy birthday love u for life," the SKIMS founder captioned the shot.