Kim Kardashian Pressured To Abandon Divorce After Kanye Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian close up
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is being pressured to call off her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West after a headline-making birthday post yesterday shocked the internet. On Tuesday, and to celebrate "Ye" rapper Kanye turning 44, the makeup mogul took to Instagram with a birthday message, one bringing the first photo of Kanye in a while, plus a major confession. Kim, posting for her 227 million followers, declared that she'll always have "love" for Kanye, and fans can't deal with the reality. See why below.

The Photo That Kicked It Off

Scroll for the snap. It came as a throwback and before the 2019 arrival of Kim and Kanye's fourth child Psalm. Seen inside a private jet, Kim and 2014-married Kanye were with what was then their entire family: North, Saint, and a baby Chicago accompanied their parents.

Kanye, known for rarely smiling, was looking blissfully happy as he held little Chicago on his lap, with Kim posing near him. "Happy birthday love u for life," the SKIMS founder captioned the shot.

Scroll For More Photos

Kim Kardashian and family on a jet
KimKardashian/Instagram

In short, the internet can't deal. The once-iconic couple who graced the MET Gala many a time and was known for being mismatched, is getting a major "please" as fans beg Kim to reconsider her divorce. The KKW Beauty founder filed earlier this year, with it reported that Kanye is "accepting" her decision. 

"Bring Kimye back!" is a comment with nearly 10,000 likes. "I hope they get back together," another said. A third told Kim to "take Kanye back," with many others agreeing. More photos below.

Ignoring The Comments

Kim Kardashian in tan dress
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim, who tends not to reply to her army of social media followers, has remained silent. She also hasn't spoken publicly about the split, although she did call herself a "failure" in a recent teaser for the family's hit reality series. Meanwhile, sources close to Kardashian revealed:

"She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids. She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago. She was devastated the marriage didn’t work out." Scroll for more snaps.

'Turning A Corner'

Kim will be three-times divorced once the ink dries on the papers for Kanye. The mom of four is said to be content despite the heartache of seeing it all fall apart.

“She finally is turning a corner and getting to a better place with her new normal. Kim is so happy. She’s over the moon. She’s finally free to enjoy herself and the world is opening up and she doesn’t have to worry about him," the source added. Kim is reportedly also set to keep the $60 million home she once shared with West.

