Kim Kardashian Pressured To Abandon Divorce After Kanye Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian is being pressured to call off her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West after a headline-making birthday post yesterday shocked the internet. On Tuesday, and to celebrate "Ye" rapper Kanye turning 44, the makeup mogul took to Instagram with a birthday message, one bringing the first photo of Kanye in a while, plus a major confession. Kim, posting for her 227 million followers, declared that she'll always have "love" for Kanye, and fans can't deal with the reality. See why below.