CarrieUnderwood Stuns In Strapless Dress On 'Magical' Night

Scroll for the photos. Carrie made her Grand Ole Opry debut back in 2008 as she was inducted by singer Garth Brooks, with things very much seeming to have moved forward since - earlier this year, the "Southbound" hit-maker announced her Las Vegas Residency.

With less glitter and glam than is seen in Sin City, Carrie last night nonetheless floored fans with both her power vocals and her flawless style. Photos showed the CALIA by Carrie founder in a fairytale-like and ripple-fabric dress, and it was gorgeous.