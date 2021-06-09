CarrieUnderwood Stuns In Strapless Dress On 'Magical' Night

Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood called it "magic" as she performed at The Grand Old Opry last night. The 38-year-old country superstar and clothing designer was one big gush for her 10.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, posting stunning snaps of her gorgeous strapless dress and seemingly also very emotional over being able to perform live again. Carrie, who has delivered home-set video performances over the global pandemic, said it "felt soooo good to perform in front of people." See the dress and more photos below.

Feels Good To Be Home

Carrie Underwood tank top selfie

Scroll for the photos. Carrie made her Grand Ole Opry debut back in 2008 as she was inducted by singer Garth Brooks, with things very much seeming to have moved forward since - earlier this year, the "Southbound" hit-maker announced her Las Vegas Residency.

With less glitter and glam than is seen in Sin City, Carrie last night nonetheless floored fans with both her power vocals and her flawless style. Photos showed the CALIA by Carrie founder in a fairytale-like and ripple-fabric dress, and it was gorgeous.

See The Photos Below!

Showing off her super-sculpted shoulders and wearing her bombshell blonde hair sleek-parted down the side, the star went for light white and yellow via her pattern dress, one that came A-Line, floor-length, and with a major red carpet feel. Taking to her caption, Carrie wrote:

"It felt soooo good to perform in front of people for the first time in what feels like forever! ❤️ Thanks, @opry for having us...tonight was magic!"

"So happy to see you back on the Opry stage!" a fan quickly replied. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Nashville Dreams

Carrie Underwood on stage
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin

Carrie, who achieved worldwide fame following her 2005 American Idol win, this year opened up on things long before she auditioned in front of mogul Simon Cowell. The small-town girl recalled first visiting country music hub Nashville, TN, revealing:

“I first came to visit Nashville when I was like 10 years old and I loved it,” adding: "Yeah, I was a baby and we had a friend who was one of – she was kind of a friend of the family and she would push as well to like, get me to sing places.”

Superstar Status

The mom of two added that people were starting to tell her she's "pretty good," continuing: "And we just came for a visit and we visited like the Country Music Hall of Fame and we saw the Ryman (Auditorium, the original home of the Grand Ole Opry). I didn’t get to go in but we saw it.”

Carrie now boasts a reported $200 million net worth. She's an author, fitness icon, founder of the Fit52 app, wife to 2010-married husband Mike Fisher, and mother to sons Jacob and Isaiah.

