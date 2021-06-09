CarrieUnderwood Stuns In Strapless Dress On 'Magical' Night

Carrie Underwood called it "magic" as she performed at The Grand Old Opry last night. The 38-year-old country superstar and clothing designer was one big gush for her 10.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, posting stunning snaps of her gorgeous strapless dress and seemingly also very emotional over being able to perform live again. Carrie, who has delivered home-set video performances over the global pandemic, said it "felt soooo good to perform in front of people." See the dress and more photos below.