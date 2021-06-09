Dixie D'Amelio Looks Stunning In A Red Top & Shiny Pants

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 8 to share a stunning new photo of herself. The 19-year-old internet sensation rocked an all-red number that looked fabulous against her flawless complexion and black hair. She didn't specify any details, but did appear to be involved in a photoshoot. The other half of the D'Amelio sisters have been very busy with her music and other projects. Not to mention, she's spending plenty of time with her hot boyfriend Noah Beck. See her latest look below!