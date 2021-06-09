Trending Stories
Dixie D'Amelio Looks Stunning In A Red Top & Shiny Pants

Dixie D'Amelio wears a silver dress at an event.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Alisan Duran

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 8 to share a stunning new photo of herself. The 19-year-old internet sensation rocked an all-red number that looked fabulous against her flawless complexion and black hair. She didn't specify any details, but did appear to be involved in a photoshoot. The other half of the D'Amelio sisters have been very busy with her music and other projects. Not to mention, she's spending plenty of time with her hot boyfriend Noah Beck. See her latest look below!

Red  Is Her Color

Dixie looked flawless in an eye-catching, bright red outfit that was composed of a skintight top and faux leather pants. The top looked like a corset adorned with chiffon fabric and a V-cut base that displayed a glimpse of her flat stomach. As for the bottoms, they were shiny and had a semi-high-waisted fit. The color of her ensemble complemented her fair skin and dark hair. Meanwhile, the influencer's makeup looked flawless as she sported a winged eyeliner and red lipstick to match her attire.

Scroll Down For The Photo!

Dixie D'Amelio wears a black leather corset.
Dixie D'Amelio/Instagram

Dixie accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings in gold, as well as a chunky choker necklace that accentuated her collarbones. For the occasion, she had her nails painted in black nail polish.

Dixie became internet famous when her sister, Charli, gained popularity on TikTok. The older sibling at times joins her sister in making dance videos on the social media site and together they are known as the D'Amelio sisters. The fame opened many doors for the siblings. For Dixie, she has been pursuing her acting and music career for quite some time now.

Fans Went Wild

In her caption, Dixie simply dropped three heart emojis. Within 24 hours of posting, her photo accrued more than 1 million likes -- proving how famous she is. In the same time frame, the post also received over 4,400 comments from her fans around the globe. Plenty of admirers gushed over how gorgeous she looked in the picture, while others complimented her outfit and makeup.

"You look so beautiful! OMG! You are one of a kind," a fan wrote.

"YOU LOOK AMAZING IN RED," gushed another follower.

Happy & In Love

Several verified accounts on Instagram also left notes under the snap. Casey Baer was one of them, as well as Nicolette Gray, and her beau Noah Beck, who gushed at her beauty.

"I enjoy looking at you," he wrote.

Dixie was involved with another TikTok star named Griffin Johnson. The two broke up in July 2020. Around that same time, she spent tons of time with Noah. A few months later, the couple confirmed the dating rumors. Check out the picture below!

 

