Kim Kardashian Still Loves Kanye West With Special Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian is currently front-page news for sharing a photo to celebrate estranged husband Kanye West turning 44 years old. The reality star and makeup mogul, who is in the midst of divorcing the "Ye" rapper, updated her Instagram on Tuesday to shout out the Yeezy founder's birthday, with the post taking just minutes to go viral. Kanye is now trending on Twitter as Kim revealed she'd be loving him for "life," with the shot also reminding fans of the children the SKIMS founder shares with West. Check it out below.