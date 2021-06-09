Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Still Loves Kanye West With Special Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West close up
Gettyimages | Lars Niki
Famous Relationships
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is currently front-page news for sharing a photo to celebrate estranged husband Kanye West turning 44 years old. The reality star and makeup mogul, who is in the midst of divorcing the "Ye" rapper, updated her Instagram on Tuesday to shout out the Yeezy founder's birthday, with the post taking just minutes to go viral. Kanye is now trending on Twitter as Kim revealed she'd be loving him for "life," with the shot also reminding fans of the children the SKIMS founder shares with West. Check it out below.

Rare Kanye Photo Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on an outdoor path
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Scroll for the photo. Kim, this year seeing her third marriage collapse, married Kanye in 2014. Together, the former couple shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The throwback shared with Kim's 227 million Instagram followers came ahead of the 2019 birth of Psalm. It featured what was then a family of five.

The shot, from a private jet, showed Kanye sitting down with a then-baby Chicago on his lap as he smiled. Kim, meanwhile, was posing with Saint and North.

See The Photo Below

The Calabasas-based star, showing there's still plenty of love for the man she's ending it with, wrote: "Happy birthday Love u for life." The buzz is now immense, particularly with Kim saying she feels like a "failure" recently in a trailer for the family's hit TV show. 

"This made me so sad," a fan replied. Racking up over 5,000 likes was a comment reading: "I hope they get back together." Kim filed for divorce earlier this year, with reports suggesting Kanye is "accepting" her decision.

'Open' To Taking Him Back

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and family on a jet
KimKardashian/Instagram

Kim now sees sources close to the family saying she would take Kanye back if he was willing to "work" on things. A Hollywood Life source last month stated:

“Kim‘s door for reconciliation with Kanye was open even after filing for divorce, but as of now they still are barely communicating,” adding: “Kim always says ‘never say never’, but she’s moving on with her life. If he changes and wanted to put in the work with her, she’d probably be open to conversations, but that isn’t happening right now.”

More photos below.

'Different Head Space'

Kim, who has ceased to share photos of Grammy winner Kanye since filing (bar today's post), is said to have wanted to avoid the divorce. "She didn’t want a divorce but felt she had no choice. She’s in a much different head space than she was when she filed," the source added.

Kim and Kanye's eldest, North, was born in 2013, one year before the former couple's lavish Italian wedding in 2014. In 2015, son Saint arrived, with Chicago welcomed in 2018, one year before fourth child Psalm was born.

