Majority Of Republicans Support Same-Sex Marriage, Poll Shows

In 1996, when Gallup asked Americans for the first time ever if they support same-sex marriage, only 27 percent answered affirmatively.

Since then, American culture has changed in a profound way, allowing LGBTQ people to live their lives more freely.

In 2015, when the United States Supreme Court ruled in its Obergefell v. Hodges decision that all states must recognize same-sex marriages, 60 percent of Americans supported it.

In Gallup's latest poll, which was conducted May 3-18 and released Tuesday, the vast majority of respondents -- 70 percent of them -- said they approve of gay marriage.