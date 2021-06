During Wednesday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that there will be more of the "stalker" torturing Ava. This started on Valentine's Day and now Ava will face another round of unsettling incidents.

The person sending Ava unsettling gifts and messages has made it seem as if it is Ryan doing it. However, Ryan is said to still be in no condition to do this. A number of fans have a theory about who is truly behind this, and it seems answers may emerge soon.