Salma Hayek Addresses Her Chest: 'No Problems There!'

Salma Hayek and her epic sense of humor are back in the news, this as the 54-year-old actress gives her latest interview with In Style. Just today, the Mexican star updated for her 18 million Instagram followers to promote her latest magazine cover, with the interview seeing Hayek address multiple aspects of her life, from her career and motherhood to her figure. Salma, this year saying she feels "liberated" by her bikini snaps, also mentioned battling her weight, but zero problems with the chest. Check it out below.