Trending Stories
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Revives Outdoor Shower Trend With Bikini Snap

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Basketball

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Basketball

Spurs Could Get Domantas Sabonis & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Salma Hayek Addresses Her Chest: 'No Problems There!'

Salma Hayek joyous and outdoors
SalmaHayek/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek and her epic sense of humor are back in the news, this as the 54-year-old actress gives her latest interview with In Style. Just today, the Mexican star updated for her 18 million Instagram followers to promote her latest magazine cover, with the interview seeing Hayek address multiple aspects of her life, from her career and motherhood to her figure. Salma, this year saying she feels "liberated" by her bikini snaps, also mentioned battling her weight, but zero problems with the chest. Check it out below.

Breastfeeding Launches The Conversation

Salma Hayek pregnancy throwback
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Salma, who is a mother to 13-year-old daughter Valentina, touched on her heritage as she revealed French women were surprised that she breastfed. The MCU face said the women assumed the tradition must be "from the Latin American Indian...She actually said that!"

"I was shocked that such sophisticated ladies, who've had so many children, didn't take the time to investigate it. They said, 'Oh, but it's terrible for the breasts.' I said, 'Really? Look at my breasts. No problems there!'"


 

Scroll For More Photos

Salma did, however, admit she's struggling with her weight, this as she prepares for the release of House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga and Al Pacino. The body-positive actress, who has stated she doesn't have the time to exercise, revealed:

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it."

Salma even admitted to selfies from the shoulders-up, continuing: "It was not even the end of the holiday yet, and I was like, 'OK, bring me caftans!'"

Not Always Keen On Curves

Salma Hayek outdoors by the ocean
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Back in 2017, Salma had opened up on her iconic hourglass silhouette, one that's now mainstream thanks to stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. “I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” she said, adding: “I love the word ‘curvy’; it’s artistic. A straight line can be boring.”

The end of 2020 and 2021 brought a carousel of swimwear snaps as the Latina rocked bikinis. More photos below.

Accepting Her Age

Salma this year confirmed she's pulling her own stunts in upcoming movie The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard as she co-stars with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. The age-defying beauty has, however, addressed the ticking clock, stating:

“The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves,” adding:“I’m such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses … It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”

Latest Headlines

Hunter Biden Used N-Word Multiple Times, Text Messages Show

June 8, 2021

Kate Hudson Stretches Out With Daughter In Sweet Post-Workout Share

June 8, 2021

Maisie Williams Celebrates Pride With Colorful Ensemble Outside Of Grocery Store

June 8, 2021

Ted Cruz Slams Joe Biden & Kamala Harris For Covering Up Border Crisis

June 8, 2021

Chris Harrison Confirms 'The Bachelor' Franchise Exit After 'Truly Incredible Run'

June 8, 2021

Larsa Pippen Revives Outdoor Shower Trend With Bikini Snap

June 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.