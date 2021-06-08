Hunter Biden Used N-Word Multiple Times, Text Messages Show

Controversial businessman Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, has been involved in countless controversies over the years.
On Friday, news broke that the president's son used disturbing, racist language in private correspondence.
Text messages that were leaked to the press show that Hunter Biden used the N-word multiple times when talking to his lawyer George Mesires.
The shocking texts, which were obtained by The Daily Mail, show that both Biden and Mesires -- who are white men -- used the racist slur on several occasions.