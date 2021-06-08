Maisie Williams Celebrates Pride With Colorful Ensemble Outside Of Grocery Store

Actress Maisie Williams, who many fans may recognize best from her role as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, surprised her 10.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, which she posted in honor of Pride Month.

The picture was taken in front of a Sainsbury's grocery store location, although Maisie didn't specify exactly where, simply listing the store's name in the geotag of the post. She also clarified in the caption that the post wasn't an advertisement, although she cheekily offered to accept payment from the grocery chain.