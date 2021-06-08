Larsa Pippen Revives Outdoor Shower Trend With Bikini Snap

Larsa Pippen today proved that Kylie Jenner isn't the only one who can make a headline for posting bikini action with an outdoor shower thrown in. The 46-year-old reality star, seemingly no longer BFFs with Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian, was nonetheless pulling off total Kardashian vibes as she updated for her 2 million Instagram followers, with the photo also earning Larsa some top-up cash. In 2020, Larsa inked a six-figure deal with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, and her Tuesday share was shouting out the label. Check it out below.