Larsa Pippen Revives Outdoor Shower Trend With Bikini Snap

Larsa Pippen close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen today proved that Kylie Jenner isn't the only one who can make a headline for posting bikini action with an outdoor shower thrown in. The 46-year-old reality star, seemingly no longer BFFs with Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian, was nonetheless pulling off total Kardashian vibes as she updated for her 2 million Instagram followers, with the photo also earning Larsa some top-up cash. In 2020, Larsa inked a six-figure deal with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, and her Tuesday share was shouting out the label. Check it out below.

It's Bikini Season

Larsa Pippen by a Ferrari
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Larsa, who has been steadily shouting out PLT throughout the year on her Instagram, today made it poolside glam as she posed in a caramel and striped two-piece, one doing wonders for the mom of four's sensational gym-honed body. 

All golden tan and rocking her trademark anklet, the former Bravo star sent out refreshing vibes as she caught the sun, also standing by a poolside shower. Shades, also from Pretty Little Thing, completed the swim-ready and stylish look.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo

Larsa, who has been making swimwear headlines from her yellow Phillip Plein one-piece to her monogrammed Fendi bikini, toned down the designer action here, writing: "Got u on my mind" with a heart emoji. "Swimsuit and shades @prettylittlething," she added. A sweet 10,000 likes poured in by the time the update was an hour old.

"Good morning beautiful, beautiful," one fan replied. "Absolutely stunning," another said. Larsa had, two days ago, promoted PLT in a sizzling cheetah-print minidress as she wrote: "U don't find the happy life, You make it." More photos after the snap.

Not Her Only Gig

Larsa Pippen car selfie
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa last year launched both her Larsa Pippen Fitness plans and her Larsa Marie jewelry line. The workout queen, stating she trains "every day" with her four kids, mentions ex Scottie in her fitness plans mission statement, writing:

"I married a legendary professional athlete and we raised four athletic and active kids that has only served to deepen my appreciation and understanding of what it means to be fit and how to achieve that." Larsa even pushed a car in her recent OnlyFans join video. See it below.

Joining OnlyFans

Larsa made headlines in late May for signing up to adult subscription site OnlyFans. Refusing to apologize for herself and, in fact, celebrating her femininity, the blonde told fans:

"I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!"

OnlyFans also hosts stars including actress Bella Thorne, rapper Cardi B, and model Jordyn Woods.

