The Bachelor franchise is now officially without a host for the first time in its nearly 20-year history. Earlier on Tuesday, reports emerged indicating Chris Harrison had agreed to a deal to depart. Now, he's taken to Instagram to confirm that's the case.

Chris didn't comment on the apparent deal, the issues that prompted it, or the fact he's said to have received a payout somewhere in the eight-figure neighborhood. He did thank the fans, though, and they were quick to respond.