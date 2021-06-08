'Bachelor In Paradise' Spoilers: Season 7 Filming Begins

Spoilers indicate that various personalities from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have gathered in Mexico to film Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Spoiler king Reality Steve revealed some scoops regarding what's going on in his latest blog post and fans will be anxious to know more.

It's already been revealed that Chris Harrison will not be hosting the show this summer. In fact, reports now indicate he won't be connected to the franchise at all any longer. A mix of people are expected to take his place for BIP.