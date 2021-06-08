Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Basketball

Spurs Could Get Domantas Sabonis & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

US Politics

Poll Shows How Voters Feel About Donald Trump's Facebook Ban

Basketball

Magic Could Trade Markelle Fultz & Gary Harris For Russell Westbrook, Per 'Bleacher Report'

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

'Bachelor In Paradise' Spoilers: Season 7 Filming Begins

Mykenna Dorn and Kelsey Weier pose at a Seagram's event
Gettyimages | Presley Ann
TV
Stacy Carey

Spoilers indicate that various personalities from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have gathered in Mexico to film Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Spoiler king Reality Steve revealed some scoops regarding what's going on in his latest blog post and fans will be anxious to know more.

It's already been revealed that Chris Harrison will not be hosting the show this summer. In fact, reports now indicate he won't be connected to the franchise at all any longer. A mix of people are expected to take his place for BIP.

Plenty Of Peter's Women

Reality Steve's spoilers detail that filming started a few days ago. The location is the same location that has often been used in the past, and the format is expected to be the same too. 

While Reality Steve doesn't have the full cast pulled together  yet, he has pinned down quite a bit of scoop. His Bachelor in Paradise spoilers detail that plenty of ladies from Peter Weber's run as The Bachelor are there. That includes Kelsey Weier, Mykenna Dorn, Natasha Parker, Victoria Paul, and Tammy Ly.  

Plenty Of Possibilities

He noted that Deandra Kanu, Maurissa Gunn, and Alexa Caves from Peter's season are expected to be there too. 

Because Bachelor in Paradise was canceled last year due to COVID-19, there are a lot of former contestants available to choose from. Some of Peter's ladies along with those from Matt James' season will be cast. In addition, the same can be said about Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley's season last summer. Katie Thurston's current run just premiered, but her guys will be included too.

A Handful Of Tayshia And Clare's Men

Ivan Hall snaps a birthday selfie
Instagram | Ivan Hall

At this point, Reality Steve expects viewers to see at least a half-dozen or so men from last year's The Bachelorette. Joe Park, Kenny Braasch, Demar Jackson, and Ivan Hall were all mentioned. In addition, it seems Chris Conran, Noah Erb, and Chasen Nick are in Mexico too. 

Oftentimes there are some contestants cast from further back in the franchise and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest fans apparently can expect to see exes "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile and Kendall Long there.

Bring On Matt's Women

Bachelor in Paradise fans can look forward to some big personalities from Matt's crew too. Reality Steve says Abigail Heringer, Chelsea Vaughn, and Serena Pitt will be there, as will Mari Pepin, Jessenia Cruz, and Alana Milne. He noted both Serena Chew and Victoria Larson are in Mexico too. 

The group of Katie's guys is unknown for the most part, but "Connor the Cat" will be part of Season 7 too. Bachelor in Paradise should be quite the wild ride this summer and fans cannot wait.

Latest Headlines

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Coronavirus Is A 'Bioweapon'

June 8, 2021

Salma Hayek Gets Finger Kisses From 'Curious' Pet Owl

June 8, 2021

The Secret IRS Files: How Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk And Other Of The World's Wealthiest Avoid Taxes

June 8, 2021

Poll Shows How Voters Feel About Donald Trump's Facebook Ban

June 8, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Glittery Versace Birthday Dress

June 8, 2021

Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital': Chase Surprises Willow, Liz Encourages Finn

June 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.