Salma Hayek Gets Finger Kisses From 'Curious' Pet Owl

Salma Hayek is getting her fingers nibbled by her pet owl, and Instagram is obsessed. The 54-year-old actress, who regularly updates with her hooter Kering, today updated via stories as she posted for her 18 million followers, with a video seeing her in a bit of a one-way conversation with her bird. Salma, who named Kering after the mega company owned by billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, called her pet "curious". She also seemed to be getting plenty of affection as she talked birds and bags. Check it out below.