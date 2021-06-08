The Secret IRS Files: How Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk And Other Of The World's Wealthiest Avoid Taxes

ProPublica, a non-profit organization focused on investigative journalism, has obtained a "vast cache of IRS information" that shows billionaires in the United States pay little to no income taxes.

This data proves that the richest men in the world -- including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, business magnate Elon Musk and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg -- have avoided paying taxes for years, without breaking the law.

The damning documents demolish "the cornerstone myth of the American tax system: that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most."