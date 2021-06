Emily Ratajkowski is keeping the birthday updates coming and serving up style in each new upload. The model, actress, and entrepreneur, who turned 30 on June 7, dazzled in a glittery Versace dress in her most recent share on Tuesday morning, one that captured her poolside with a glass of champagne in hand.

Photographed with the verdant hedges of a tropical beach resort in the background, Emily dubbed herself a "very happy bday girl" in the caption. Check out her stunning look below!