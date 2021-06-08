Jessica Simpson Rocks Picnic Dress To Promote Prescription Drugs

Jessica Simpson is facing a very mixed crowd as she returns to Instagram to promote pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer. The 40-year-old actress and fashion mogul, who has a Pfizer partnership, yesterday posted a photo of herself in a summery gingham dress and while on a picnic blanket, but the post wasn't shouting out the star's best-selling Jessica Simpson Style brand. Posting on Monday, the blonde was alerting her 5.6 million followers to eczema-fighting cream EUCRISA. See the photo and rather underwhelmed response below.