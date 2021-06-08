Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Basketball

Spurs Could Get Domantas Sabonis & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

Magic Could Trade Markelle Fultz & Gary Harris For Russell Westbrook, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian's 'Distorted Finger' Raises Alarm In Underwear Promo

US Politics

Donald Trump Reportedly Slammed Joe Biden As 'Mental Retard'

'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Reportedly Permanently Out After 19 Years

Chris Harrison attends an ABC event
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins
The Bachelorette
Stacy Carey

After months of uncertainties and speculation, reports indicate that long-running host Chris Harrison will not be returning to The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

The move comes right after the premiere of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. Chris did not film this season at all. Instead, former leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped in to guide Katie through her journey. It was just announced a few days ago that David Spade and others would lead this summer's Bachelor in Paradise.

Quiet, Intense Negotiations

According to Deadline, a deal between Chris, ABC, and Warner Bros. Television was struck Monday evening. The deal is said to include a "mid-range eight-figure payoff" in exchange for confidentiality all around. Apparently, a formal announcement is expected to emerge later on Tuesday.

It seems negotiations had been tense, and until Monday night, it wasn't certain a deal would be struck at all. Harrison hired a lawyer soon after all of the drama began, and it looks as though that decision paid off handsomely.

A Threat To Expose Franchise Dirty Laundry

Based on the information from Deadline, Chris and his lawyer had some powerful negotiating leverage. Chris had been with The Bachelor franchise since Day 1. As a result, he gathered plenty of juicy insider information over the years. 

Apparently, Chris' lawyer Bryan Freedman suggested that there would be a great deal of unsavory information revealed publicly if The Bachelor host was not well taken care of financially. 

So far, none of the parties involved have confirmed a settlement deal or Chris' permanent exit. 

Drama From An Interview With Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay poses in front of a wall of roses
Gettyimages | Paras Griffin

The trouble began amid buzz regarding The Bachelor frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell during Matt James' season. Allegations regarding racially insensitive social media of hers raised eyebrows, and Chris was asked about it in an Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel.

"During that conversation, he talked over me and at me," she detailed, via MSN. "He never gave me room to talk... He was just trying to be heard. And that's because I felt like he had an agenda that he was trying to push," she added.

Significant Backlash Emerged

How Chris handled that interview did not go unnoticed by franchise veterans or viewers. He had some support, but there was also a lot of backlash. He soon released a statement saying he'd step back from his hosting duties to learn and do better in the future. 

Emmanuel Acho hosted The Bachelor: After the Final Rose finale episode and Chris has remained distanced since then. Now, it seems he won't be back, and this will surely generate a lot of buzz among fans of the franchise.

Latest Headlines

Jessica Simpson Rocks Picnic Dress To Promote Prescription Drugs

June 8, 2021

'Do Not Come,' Kamala Harris Repeatedly Warns Potential Migrants

June 8, 2021

Britney Spears Admits Post-Yoga Dancing Harder Than It Looks

June 8, 2021

Kim Kardashian's 'Distorted Finger' Raises Alarm In Underwear Promo

June 8, 2021

Steve Bannon Thinks Republicans Can Persuade Joe Manchin To Switch Parties 

June 8, 2021

Donald Trump Reportedly Slammed Joe Biden As 'Mental Retard'

June 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.