'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Reportedly Permanently Out After 19 Years

After months of uncertainties and speculation, reports indicate that long-running host Chris Harrison will not be returning to The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

The move comes right after the premiere of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. Chris did not film this season at all. Instead, former leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped in to guide Katie through her journey. It was just announced a few days ago that David Spade and others would lead this summer's Bachelor in Paradise.