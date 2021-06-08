Kim Kardashian's 'Distorted Finger' Raises Alarm In Underwear Promo

Scroll for photos and the video. The Kardashian-Jenners, now able to fill entire listicles on Seventeen, ones entitled: "Every Time the Kardashian/Jenners Were Caught in a Photoshop Fail," have been raising the Photoshop wand alarm plenty in 2021, with Khloe Kardashian's leaked and unedited bikini snap this year making front-page news.

A little more low-key, but still angering fans, is a video of KKW Beauty founder Kim reclining on her side while in flesh-colored underwear, running her finger down her hips and now seeing fans call the digit "distorted."