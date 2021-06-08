Kim Kardashian's 'Distorted Finger' Raises Alarm In Underwear Promo

Kim Kardashian is this week facing a tough crowd as fresh Photoshop allegations swirl. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, whose billion-dollar empire also includes her 2019-founded SKIMS shapewear and clothing line, had the internet upside-down over one particular promo, with fans deeming the SKIMS shoot a "Photoshop fail" as they honed in on Kim's finger. The photos and videos, available on YouTube, appear to have vanished from any SKIMS social media pages, but that hasn't stopped the digital space delivering an opinion. Check it out below.