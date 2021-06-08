Steve Bannon Thinks Republicans Can Persuade Joe Manchin To Switch Parties

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has become a major obstacle for President Joe Biden, refusing to support some of the administration's key proposals.

Notably, Manchin has vowed to block Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill and strongly argued against abolishing the Senate filibuster.

According to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who briefly managed former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, Republicans should persuade Manchin to switch parties.

This, Bannon noted, would allow the GOP to immediately take control of the upper chamber.