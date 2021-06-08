During the 2020 presidential race, then-President Donald Trump attacked his Democratic opponent Joe Biden from virtually all angles.

Notably, Trump and his Republican allies spent months describing Biden as senile, claiming that the former vice president is not fit for office.

Their attacks, clearly, did not work, given that Biden won the 2020 election in an electoral landslide, defeating Trump in traditionally red states like Georgia.

According to a forthcoming book by senior Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, Trump privately hurled even more vicious insults at Biden.