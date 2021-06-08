Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Troll After Hilarious Pets Video

Kate Beckinsale was cat-lady goals when she uploaded a hilarious Instagram video of her pets on Monday night. The Widow actress, who is known for her witty and wicked sense of humor, put Mountie hats on her Persian Clive and Pomeranian Myf, neatly tucking them in bed.

Hilarity ensued as Kate filmed her fur babies throwing looks at each other, with her other cat Willow casually walking by the scene. But it seems that not everyone tasted the joke and the Underworld alum found herself attacked in the comments section.