Emily Ratajkowski Is A Gorgeous Mermaid In Seashell Top For Birthday Beach Snaps

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her June 7 birthday while vacationing with family and friends at an undisclosed seaside location, and photos of the 30-year-old at the beach have already gone viral. A two-part series added to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon scored more than 904,140 likes in just 15 hours, with thousands of fans and fellow celebrities flocking to the comments to wish the Inamorata entrepreneur a happy birthday.

Another update from the gorgeous model and actress snagged over 1.3 million likes earlier that day. Scroll through to see why!