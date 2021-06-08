Trending Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Is A Gorgeous Mermaid In Seashell Top For Birthday Beach Snaps

Emily Ratajkowski rocks black frilled tulle dress at an event.
Shutterstock | 2131613
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her June 7 birthday while vacationing with family and friends at an undisclosed seaside location, and photos of the 30-year-old at the beach have already gone viral. A two-part series added to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon scored more than 904,140 likes in just 15 hours, with thousands of fans and fellow celebrities flocking to the comments to wish the Inamorata entrepreneur a happy birthday.

Another update from the gorgeous model and actress snagged over 1.3 million likes earlier that day. Scroll through to see why!

Birthday Girl

Giphy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Photographed on the shore with the clear, turquoise sea and an aquarelle sky at her back, the Vogue model gave off mermaid vibes in a yellow seashell top with bedazzled cups covered in green crystals. It had a frilly orange trim that matched the maxi skirt she was wearing, making for a colorful birthday look that perfectly fit in with the picturesque seascape in the background.

Her brunette tresses fluttering in the sea breeze, Emily fixed the camera with an intense gaze and showed off her modeling chops. Another pic captured her from afar, showing a peek of the verdant coastline. 

Showered With Love

Emily Ratajkowski shares Instagram story from Loops celebrating her 30th birthday.
Instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model captioned the upload with a mermaid emoji alone, prompting a flattering comparison from followers and celebrities alike. 

"The birthday mermaid!!! 🧜‍♀️ you look STUNNING @emrata," Donatella Versace commented on the post, adding a colorful string of hearts that mirrored the palette of Emily's outfit.

"real life [sic] mermaid wow 🌊," chimed in the Nineties Anxiety account.

"you are so beautiful," gushed Addison Rae.

Emily also posted a couple of pics of herself on the beach that appeared to be taken at twilight. She used her zodiac symbol, Gemini, in the caption. 

Bonus Birthday Stories

Emily Ratajkowski shares Instagram story from Kerastase celebrating her 30th birthday.
Instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Birthday wishes also poured in from celebrities and brands that the supermodel is associated with. Emily shared Instagram stories of sweet birthday tributes from Loops and Kerastase, as well as Vogue Italy, Donatella Versace, Prabal Gurung,  Peter Dundas, Jason Wu, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, and Inamorata co-owner Kat Mendenhall, who uses the "tremendy" handle on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily kicked off the birthday celebrations early with a four-photo slideshow of herself and baby Sly that clocked in 2 million likes. She dubbed her son her "dream vacation partner" in the series, but it seems that not everyone was pleased.

Coming Under Fire For 'Controversial' Baby Photo

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

The photos showed a bikini-clad Emily holding baby Sly in a pose that reportedly seemed awkward to many viewers. She rocked swimwear from her latest drop and dressed her son in matching shorts. 

However, the model -- who had disabled comments for the post -- came under fire on Twitter for the way she held her baby, as many accused her of using her son as a prop to showcase her Inamorata line. 

Fans pointed out that the new mom held her baby in a dangerous way, without properly supporting Sly's head and neck. 

 "That’s not how you hold a baby," tweeted Piers Morgan, "and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same." 

"Happy to give you some tips if you need them," he added.

