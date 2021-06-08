Spurs Could Get Domantas Sabonis & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

After missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, multiple signs are pointing out that the San Antonio Spurs would be tearing their roster down and undergoing a full-scale rebuild this summer. However, with Coach Gregg Popovich still at the helm, there remains the possibility that the Spurs would choose to remain competitive until the 72-year-old mentor permanently ends his NBA career.

Instead of trading their veterans, the Spurs could make moves that would help them make some noise in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.