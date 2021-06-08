Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Celebrities

Brie Larson Sunbathes In Bikini After One-Armed Pull-Up

Basketball

Magic Could Trade Markelle Fultz & Gary Harris For Russell Westbrook, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Dolls Up In A Towel For Weekend Glam

Spurs Could Get Domantas Sabonis & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

Domantas Sabonis looking at the scoreboard
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, multiple signs are pointing out that the San Antonio Spurs would be tearing their roster down and undergoing a full-scale rebuild this summer. However, with Coach Gregg Popovich still at the helm, there remains the possibility that the Spurs would choose to remain competitive until the 72-year-old mentor permanently ends his NBA career.

Instead of trading their veterans, the Spurs could make moves that would help them make some noise in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Potential Blockbuster Trade With Pacers

Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon trying to steal the ball from Kawhi Leonard
Gettyimages | Harry How

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas to save lottery teams from another "playoff whiff" next season. For the Spurs, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Spurs would be sending a package that includes Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Luka Samanic and a 2021 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Sabonis and Brogdon.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Dejounte Murray preparing to attack the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Spurs would only make sense for the Pacers if they are planning to undergo another rebuild in the 2021 offseason. By sending Sabonis and Brogdon to San Antonio, the Pacers would acquire four young and promising talents and a lottery selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

"This would be a complete tear down for a Pacers team that underachieved this season," Swartz wrote. "Murray and White are already proven NBA starters, however, while Johnson and Samanic are high-upside forwards. Getting the Spurs pick in the first round (projected No. 12 overall) could net the Pacers a player like Moses Moody, Davion Mitchell or Franz Wagner."

Domantas Sabonis Is An Ideal Replacement For LaMarcus Aldridge

Domantas Sabonis screams after winning the game
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Sabonis would undeniably be a great addition to the Spurs. He would be an ideal replacement for LaMarcus Aldridge, who was forced to retire in the middle of the 2020-21 NBA season. Like Aldridge, Sabonis is also capable of playing both the power forward and center positions.

His potential arrival in San Antonio would boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, passer, and floor-spacer. This season, Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Spurs Add A More Experienced Floor General

Malcolm Brogdon making plays for the Pacers
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

With his huge superstar potential, trading Murray would be a difficult decision for the Spurs. However, swapping him for a more experienced and starting-caliber point guard like Brogdon would make a lot of sense for the Spurs, especially if they are serious about returning to the playoffs next season.

Brogdon would give the Spurs a solid two-way floor general who could form an intriguing backcourt duo with Lonnie Walker IV.

"Brogdon, 28, put up 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and shot 38.8 percent from three. He's a strong defender who would help bring shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV along," Swartz wrote.

Latest Headlines

Magic Could Trade Markelle Fultz & Gary Harris For Russell Westbrook, Per 'Bleacher Report'

June 8, 2021

Proposed Pelicans-Pacers Blockbuster Would Send Myles Turner & TJ Warren To New Orleans

June 8, 2021

Ashley Graham Channels Marilyn Monroe In Throwback Photoshoot

June 8, 2021

4 Unique Beauty Products Worth Every Penny

June 7, 2021

Carrie Underwood Reveals Major Sweat In Electric-Blue Leggings

June 7, 2021

Britney Spears Recreates Iconic VMAs Snake With Strict Warning

June 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.