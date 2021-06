Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to be the subject of trade rumors in the 2021 offseason. The Wizards may have managed to reach the playoffs, but they still don't seem close to becoming a legitimate title contender. Some believe that they could explore the possibility of tearing their roster down and undergoing a full-scale rebuild this summer.

If the Wizards decide to move Bradley Beal, they no longer have any reason to keep Westbrook on their roster.