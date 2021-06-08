Proposed Pelicans-Pacers Blockbuster Would Send Myles Turner & TJ Warren To New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the young teams that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. With the improvements shown by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that the Pelicans would be making series of moves that would boost their chances of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Among the potential trade partners for the Pelicans this summer is the Indiana Pacers.