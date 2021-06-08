Trending Stories
Proposed Pelicans-Pacers Blockbuster Would Send Myles Turner & TJ Warren To New Orleans

Myles Turner trying to score against Thon Maker
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the young teams that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. With the improvements shown by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that the Pelicans would be making series of moves that would boost their chances of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Among the potential trade partners for the Pelicans this summer is the Indiana Pacers.

Hypothetical Trade Idea Involving Pelicans & Pacers

Myles Turner and TJ Warren double-teaming Jimmy Butler
Gettyimages | Pool

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested several trade ideas to save lottery teams from another "playoff whiff" in the 2021-22 NBA season. For the Pelicans, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Myles Turner and TJ Warren to New Orleans in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Pelicans would be sending a package that includes Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner, Warren, and Jeremy Lamb.

Suggested Deal A No-Brainer For Pelicans

The hypothetical trade idea would be a no-brainer for the Pelicans. Though it would cost them two future first-round selections, it would help them resolve several issues on their roster. Aside from acquiring three quality players in Turner, Warren, and Lamb, the suggested deal would allow the Pelicans to get Bledsoe and Adams' salaries off their books.

With Bledsoe gone, it would be easier for the Pelicans to bring Lonzo Ball back in the 2021 free agency. Also, the departure of Bledsoe would also open more playing time for young guards like Kira Lewis Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Myles Turner The Perfect Center For Pelicans

Myles Turner trying to penetrate the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

Turner would be an incredible addition to the Pelicans. His potential arrival in New Orleans is expected to significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor and provide them a long-term answer to their major frontcourt issue. As Swarts noted, Turner is "exactly what the Pelicans need" to fill their starting center position.

Aside from being on the same timeline as Williamson and Ingram, Turner would give the Pelicans a defensive-minded big man who is capable of spacing the floor. This season, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

TJ Warren & Jeremy Lamb Boost Pelicans' Depth

TJ Warren finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Pool

Warren and Lamb aren't just included in the proposed trade deal for salary-matching purposes. Swartz believes Warren and Lamb would boost the Pelicans' depth and help them make a deep playoff run next year.

"Warren and Lamb are both terrific rotation pieces who also bring outside shooting to New Orleans, a team that needs to start making the playoffs to keep both Williamson and Brandon Ingram happy."

Warren would be a solid addition to the Pelicans. He would give them another quality contributor who could either join Ingram, Williamson, Ball, and Turner in the starting lineup or serve as their sixth man next season.

