Ashley Graham Channels Marilyn Monroe In Throwback Photoshoot

Ashley Graham rocks old Hollywood glamour at an event.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Model Ashley Graham stunned her 13 million Instagram followers with her latest share, an eye-catching throwback from a photoshoot she participated in a while back. As she clarified in the caption she paired with the shot, the image was from a photoshoot done for The Cut magazine in 2017.

Ashley didn't give much context for what the shoot was for, but the eye-catching image spoke volumes all by itself, and there were countless details in the photograph that encouraged her followers to look closer at the various elements.

Blondes Have More Fun

Ashley Graham takes a close-up snap in bicycle shorts and a yellow windbreaker.
Instagram | Ashley Graham

Ashley's typical brunette locks were swapped out with what was likely a blond wig. The hair was a shorter style that very closely resembled Marilyn Monroe's, and it had some major curls and volume, the golden ringlets framing her stunning features. 

Ashley was stretched out in a narrow twin bed with cream-colored sheets and a small dusty rose pillow positioned beside her. Despite the simple linens on the bed, the frame itself was incredible ornate, looking like it was taken straight out of Versailles.

Marilyn Vibes

Ashley looked effortlessly glamorous in what appeared to be a set of white sheets, wrapped strategically around her body in a way that accentuated her hourglass curves while draping over other portions of her physique. The look was strapless, and she accessorized with several necklaces that had been layered over one another for a bold look. 

She was barefoot in the images, the sheets partially covering up one of her legs, and both her feet were pointed for an elegant pose.

Curvaceous Queen

Ashley's gorgeous facial features were highlighted with a relatively simple, retro-inspired beauty look. She had a vibrant red hue on her lips, which were pursed slightly as she blew a kiss at the camera. Her eyes were closed, and a hint of a metallic beige hue glimmered from her eyelids. The rest of her makeup was relatively neutral, accentuating her features without going overboard.

She had both arms raised, outstretched slightly, and she appeared to be enjoying a decadent moment in bed at the moment the photo was taken. A pink backdrop added a splash of color to the scene as well.

A Pop Of Color

Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 71,800 likes within seven hours of going live.

"Wait maybe blondes DO have more fun????" one fan wrote jokingly.

"You are so beautiful," another chimed in.

While Ashley occasionally shares glamorous photoshoots she's participated in, she's also not afraid to get vulnerable and show a less glamorous representation of her life as a busy working mom either. Back in March 2021, as The Inquisitr reported,  she posted a series of snaps in which she rocked a cropped sweatshirt and edgy leather trousers, while also admitting that there were cartoons on the television in the background.

