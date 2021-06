Scroll for the photos. Britney updated for her 30 million followers today with a setting that's now the standard on her Instagram. The Grammy winner, shot against a plain white wall and from her L.A. home, was dancing and posing in a striking, green, and snakeskin catsuit, one that clung to her famous figure and caught the eye.

Sending out a cautious vibe for the edgy shoot, Spears also held her hands up in a prayer position, but she was no angel in her caption.