Farrah Abraham Celebrates 30th Birthday In Bikini With Chicken

Farrah Abraham is bigging up the birthday action on her Instagram and turning 30 in a pink bikini while on a jet-ski. The reality star who each year makes a big hoopla as she turns one year older, made it extra loud for the big THREE-OH this year, posting for her 2.6 million followers as she also gears up for her Thriving memoir, but the celebratory post wasn't all giggles and fun. Farrah took a moment to address shaming in her past, also reminding women not to tolerate men who treat them like garbage. Check it out below.