Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Brie Larson Sunbathes In Bikini After One-Armed Pull-Up

Basketball

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Donald Trump

Did Donald Trump Wear Pants Backward At Rally? New Report Reveals The Truth

Farrah Abraham Celebrates 30th Birthday In Bikini With Chicken

Farrah Abraham at an event
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Farrah Abraham is bigging up the birthday action on her Instagram and turning 30 in a pink bikini while on a jet-ski. The reality star who each year makes a big hoopla as she turns one year older, made it extra loud for the big THREE-OH this year, posting for her 2.6 million followers as she also gears up for her Thriving memoir, but the celebratory post wasn't all giggles and fun. Farrah took a moment to address shaming in her past, also reminding women not to tolerate men who treat them like garbage. Check it out below.

It's Her Birthday!

Farrah Abraham and Sophia at lunch

Scroll for the video. Farrah, who continues to make headlines away from the MTV franchise she left in 2018, had posted a mash-up video. The Nebraska native, out on the water, was seen flaunting her enhanced assets and sensational golden tan while in a pastel and string bikini, enjoying the ocean and eventually seen inspecting catered food - it very much looked like the Teen Mom alum was enjoying greasy and delicious chicken. 

"30th birthday viiiiiibes," Farrah said as indoor moments also showed her with her dog and pre-teen daughter Sophia.

See The Video Below!

Farrah, also seen in a glittery cream outfit and at night as she held her cake, reminded fans of dog Billionaire's penchant for licking everything. She was also heard saying: "I can't get oooover this" as she inspected the fried chicken dish.

"Good luck 30!" the mom of one added. Taking to her caption, Farrah wrote: "Well I hope this post isn’t used against me later in court, BUT I’m officially in the 30’s CLUB ! Gotta say I still feel like a teenager." More after the video.

Scroll For More Photos

Farrah Abraham in boss top

The L.A>-based star, reflecting on her past, continued: "I guess all the teen mom shaming was all BS in my twenties so ladies take that weight off your shoulders and stand with confidence."

"To all women who allow rape culture, stand by very bad men, tell their kids, friends to not go to authorities and do not stand by victims of abuse who are violated and still get taken advantage of," Abraham added. saying that we "deserve to make our own choices." More below.

Don't Judge Teen Mothers

Farrah Abraham in a strappy dress
Gettyimages | Gregg DeGuire

Farrah, who shot to fame as she welcomed Sophia in her teens, also took a moment to address the judgment teenage mothers receive. The controversial star told her followers:

"Teen moms are heros who fight to be treated equal with rights and all! They deserve just as much respect as a 40 year old mom." Farrah raised Sophia as a single mother from the start, with baby daddy Derek Underwood tragically dying in a car crash before his daughter was born.

Latest Headlines

Spoilers For 'The Bachelorette': Katie Thurston's Final 4 Men Revealed

June 7, 2021

Tuesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Curtis Regains Consciousness And Trina Gets Support

June 7, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Pistachio Minidress For Greenery Moment

June 7, 2021

Simone Biles Debuts Glitter 'GOAT' Leotard After Gymnastics Win

June 7, 2021

'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Katie Thurston Teases Dramatic Season Ahead

June 7, 2021

Salma Hayek Dances To Britney Spears In Flare Yoga Pants

June 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.