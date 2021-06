Katie Thurston's run as ABC's The Bachelorette debuts Monday night on ABC. She has been playing coy about whether or not she found love, but some juicy spoilers are emerging. In fact, spoiler king Reality Steve shared via Twitter he nailed down Katie's final four men.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Katie's season was filmed at a resort in New Mexico. This is the same way production handled Matt James' season of The Bachelor and last year's run of The Bachelorette.