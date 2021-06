Emotions are running high in Port Charles and General Hospital spoilers promise more of that with Tuesday's episode. Curtis was shot trying to save Laura from Cyrus and his loved ones have been staying close by his side. During the June 8 show, viewers will see some positive progress with Curtis and his condition.

Throughout Monday's episode, Curtis remained unconscious. Trina snuck into his room at General Hospital and begged him to wake up, and she was distressed over his ongoing condition.